'Sorely missed': Swans honour Armstrong, a club stalwart and mentor

The man who gave years of service, mentorship and heart to the Goulburn Swans will be remembered by his club.
The late Steve Armstrong will be uppermost in thoughts when the Goulburn AFL side takes on Yass at the former's home ground, Goodhew Park, on Saturday, May 4.
Players will also form a guard of honour at his funeral service at Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral at 11am on Tuesday, May 7. Steve died on Sunday, April 28 at Goulburn Base Hospital, following a three-year cancer battle.
Swans treasurer, Scott Fleming, said few people in Australia had achieved Steve's feat. He played 438 games for the Goulburn Hawks and its successor club, the Swans, claimed best and fairest player eight times, played in multiple premierships and was club man of the year. When his playing days ended in 2014 he still attended training sessions and helped out where ever possible.
"The amount he put into the club outside playing was one of the reasons it has remained a part of Goulburn for so long. He was a mainstay," Fleming said.
"...Steve was a welcoming personality and a lovely person to have around the club...His love and passion for the club was unmatched and the love he shared for us was fierce."
Fleming said when he first joined the Swans 14 years ago, Steve helped hone his skills. He was generous with his time and was something of a life coach as well.
If he noticed someone was having a tough time, Fleming said he was the first to check they were okay.
"I think that stemmed from his time as a teacher, moulding the minds children for decades. It became second nature," he said.
"...Steve could always get the best out of whoever was sitting in front of him."
His rousing speeches at halftime could turn the tide. Likewise, Steve could inspire the troops to support club fundraisers.
His legacy continues with sons, James, the Swan's co-coach and player, and Brad, the vice-captain.
The team gathered for its first training session since Steve's death on Wednesday night. James and Brad also attended. Fleming said there were mixed emotions but still fun and laughter, the way Steve "would have wanted."
The side will gather for pizza and drinks on Thursday, May 2 and "raise a glass" to their mentor.
"Steve was a larrikin who loved a laugh and he knew everyone around town. He was a lovely person to have around. He'll be sorely missed," Fleming said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.