Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Palestine conflict splits churches as congregations boycott day of prayer

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
March 1 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A day of Christian prayer in Australia has been hit by the politics of the Middle East and the war fought by Israel in Gaza.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.