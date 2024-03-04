Goulburn Post
Action group goes to work as consultation opens on rate hike proposal

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
March 4 2024 - 12:38pm
Goulburn accountant Nina Dillon is urging the community to sign a petition opposing Goulburn Mulwaree Council's proposed 51 per cent rate rise over three years. Picture by Louise Thrower.
A community action group is aiming to secure 10,000 signatures to have a petition against Goulburn Mulwaree Council's rate rise debated in parliament.

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

