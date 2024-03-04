Action group goes to work as consultation opens on rate hike proposal

A community action group is aiming to secure 10,000 signatures to have a petition against Goulburn Mulwaree Council's rate rise debated in parliament.
The hard-copy petition, organised by the newly formed Goulburn Ratepayers Action Group, is circulating in Goulburn and district business premises and within the community.
The document asks people to oppose the council's proposed 51 per cent rate rise on the basis it will "cause financial hardship on residential, commercial and rural ratepayers."
The petition is based on four arguments, including that rates across the categories "are currently among the highest in NSW among group four councils," into which Goulburn Mulwaree falls.
Further, it contends that the council's 2022/23 financial statements "prove" that the organisation is financially viable. It also argued that a council commissioned consultant's report did not "accurately reflect ratepayers' capacity to pay," or the current "cost of living crisis."
Action group chairman and local accountant, Nina Dillon, said more than 4000 people had signed the petition since it was launched on February 22.
"We've had a really good response and everyone wants to sign it," she said.
"We hope to get 10,000 signatures and if not, it still shows people are very concerned about the rate increase."
A total 500 signatures are required for the petition to be tabled by the Goulburn MP in parliament but 10,000 for it to be debated.
Ms Dillon said there was no age limit on those who could sign and signatories did not have to be Goulburn Mulwaree residents. She did not believe this diminished the petition's weight, saying it still reflected concern about councils' bids to increase rates.
"People from Crookwell and Taralga shop in Goulburn and I'm sure they're worried about the impact on business," she said.
"Our aim is to overturn it (Goulburn Mulwaree's rate rise application). I think a lot of people still have no comprehension of how it came about."
Members of the action group collected signatures outside the Goulburn Show gates on March 2 and 3.
The petition comes as the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) calls for public submissions on Goulburn Mulwaree's and eight other councils' applications for special rate variations, above the rate peg.
In January, Goulburn Mulwaree applied to IPART for a permanent rise to be phased in over three years. It would mean:
IPART Submissions close at 11.59pm on Monday, March 18 and people are also invited to complete an online survey on IPART's website.
But Ms Dillon said many rural and elderly people did not use the internet and the petition was a way of conveying their views.
IPART chair Carmel Donnelly said the Tribunal would assess each application against Office of Local Government criteria. This required councils to demonstrate the need for the additional revenue, provide evidence of community consultation and detail the impact on affected ratepayers.
"Community feedback is an important part of the Tribunal's assessment of special variation applications and we encourage affected ratepayers and community members to fill out the survey on the IPART website or lodge a submission in relation to any of the applications we've received," Ms Donnelly said.
Goulburn Mulwaree has been granted a 4.5pc rate peg in 2024/25.
Ms Donnelly said the councils that had applied for rate variations this year were generally doing so to improve financial sustainability and maintain current service levels.
Mayor Peter Walker previously said that if the council didn't apply for an increase now, it would find itself in a "worse position" in the longer term. The increase will raise about $9 to $10 million over three years.
Eight other NSW councils' including Blayney, Kempsey and Narrandera, have also applied for rate rises.
Submissions are also invited until March 15 on draft terms of reference for IPART's review of councils' financial model. Ms Dillon has lodged her feedback.
The action group was formed in December, 2023. Ms Dillon said it had attracted strong interest, had launched a website, and comprised up to 40 people including prominent business representatives. A management group is completing tasks.
The petition's accompanying document also calls on people to attend council meetings to voice their objection and to "remind the mayor and councillors that "they represent and work for us."
"It comes down to the fact that people can't afford it," Ms Dillon said.
IPART will release the final decision on special variation applications in May 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.