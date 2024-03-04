Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taralga turns on high-jumping dogs, sheep shearing and more at annual show

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 5 2024 - 9:26am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taralga artist, Amy Curran, took out several prizes with her painting in the 2023 Taralga Show. The pavilion will again prove a popular drawcard o March 9 and 10. Picture supplied.
Taralga artist, Amy Curran, took out several prizes with her painting in the 2023 Taralga Show. The pavilion will again prove a popular drawcard o March 9 and 10. Picture supplied.

The Goulburn and Tarago shows may be done and dusted but there's more entertainment on the agenda for March 9 and 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.