Taralga turns on high-jumping dogs, sheep shearing and more at annual show

The Goulburn and Tarago shows may be done and dusted but there's more entertainment on the agenda for March 9 and 10.
Taralga is hosting its 138th show at the town's showground and organisers are expecting another bumper crowd.
AP&H Society secretary Mikayla Keith said planning had been underway for a year.
"We have a really fantastic committee who all take charge of their sections," she said.
"...We try to come up with new ideas and this year we're putting a focus on kids' activities that we haven't had before."
Children will be treated to a "Fizzics' show, a science based education program, a reptile show and plenty of rides.
The country fixture also has a feast or rural-based events.
The sheep counting competition starts at 2.30pm on Saturday, March 9. Mikayla said it was always a popular contest. Her husband, Adrian, is loaning stock for the event.
One of the most keenly contested events, the dog high jump begins at 4pm Saturday. Last year John Corby's dog claimed the title. This year he'll be judging. The dogs can jump more than two metres.
That evening, at 7pm, Taralga-based band, The Corbys, will be performing at the showground.
The pavilion has again drawn a large number of entries across produce, flowers, photography, poetry, art and craft, cooking, fancywork, wool and more. Entries have poured in from Taralga, Goulburn, Moss Vale, Canberra and Sydney.
The fun continues on Sunday with the dog trials from 8am, testing owners' and animals' mustering skills.
The Quick Shear at 11am has drawn 30 entries. At noon, teams of eight will vie for glory in the tug-of-war, across primary and secondary school and open categories.
The grand parade at 1pm, featuring winners in all the major categories, will round up the program.
Mrs Keith said the show was a major event for the town and typically attracted about 500 people.
All money raised goes to Taralga AP&H Society to plan for the following year's show.
Gates open at 8am on Saturday and Sunday, March 9 and 10. Entry is $15 for adults for one day, $5 concession and $2 for children aged eight to sixteen.
