HumeLink Alliance hosts public meeting about transmission line

A coalition of community groups opposed to the proposed above ground HumeLink project is holding a public meeting on Saturday, March 9.
A spokesperson for HumeLink Alliance said the meeting was a chance to receive updates on TransGrid's 365km 500 kilovolt transmission project between Maragle and Bannaby, understand the process and explore options.
The Alliance is opposed to the infrastructure on the basis of potential visual, amenity, environmental, agricultural, tourism and social impacts, among other aspects. It also commissioned an under grounding study and has rejected TransGrid's argument that this method was cost prohibitive.
The company is responding to submissions and preparing an amendment report for the state government.
HumeLink Alliance spokesperson, Michael Katz said HumeLink would "desecrate a large area of NSW."
"Our community will not be bullied into accepting irresponsible and downright dangerous solutions," he said.
"We've seen the devastating consequences of these outdated power lines in Victoria, meanwhile thousands of hectares are burning.
"We refuse to let our homes and environment become the next victims. This fight is about our future, and we won't back down until our voices are heard loud and clear."
Members of the HumeLink Action Group, the HumeLink Alliance, a solicitor and a political representative will be speaking at Saturday's meeting.
It starts at 1pm at the Bookham Memorial Hall, 18 Fagan Drive, Bookham. Tea and coffee will be provided.
RSVP to humelinkalliance@hotmail.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.