Woman of the year, Beth, reaps reward from giving back to community

Giving back to community at some stage of her life was always among Beth Hoskins' goals.
Her contribution to the health and education sectors in volunteer roles has been recognised with the 2024 Goulburn Electorate Local Woman of the Year award.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman made the announcement on International Women's Day, March 8.
"This is a well-deserved honour for Ms Hoskins. Her unparalleled commitment and ongoing contribution to the betterment of the local community shapes the world into a greater place," Ms Tuckerman said.
"Beth Hoskins is a remarkable woman, serving on the Southern NSW Local Health District board since 2017, where her representation on the Goulburn community consultation committee has been instrumental in shaping healthcare policies and initiatives.
"Beth also has a distinguished executive career in accountancy and business advisory services where (she) brings a wealth of expertise to her many volunteer roles, ensuring sound financial management and governance practices across various not-for-profit sectors."
She also serves on the Goulburn board of the Country Universities Centre and volunteers with Beyond the Orphanage, aimed at empowering at-risk children to become self-reliant adults.
Ms Hoskins said she was "surprised and delighted by the honour" and thanked those who nominated her.
Asked about her guiding philosophies, Ms Hoskins said she always felt it was important to give back to community following her education, career development and raising family.
"I was particularly interested in specific areas like education in the regions and equity in health care and I've selected the organisations on that basis," she said.
"I would love to see more people doing the same thing when they're in a position later in life to do so...I have more time now that I'm in part time roles. It's rewarding and a great thing to be doing."
Ms Hoskins said her working life, particularly in financial services, had brought much to the organisations in which she was involved.
Though born and raised in Sydney, the regions were always close to heart. Her family had a property near Holbrook and she later worked with horses. Beth has been a Goulburn resident for many years.
"Having a regional presence we can recognise the disparity in health care that may exist between (country) and city locations and that was of particular interest to me when I joined the (SNSWLHD) board," she said.
"I wanted to learn more about health in the regions and I've certainly done that...."
Ms Hoskins said she was in awe of those who worked in the health and education sectors and noted that the LHD had performed "incredibly well" during the COVID pandemic.
"Our people were nothing short of outstanding in that space," she said.
Ms Hoskins was appointed SNSWLHD board chairman in January, 2023 but had previously acted in the role.
She was also involved in Goulburn's Country Education Foundation and its parent body for 17 years, a role she described as a privilege. The Foundation provides grants to young people to assist with studies.
Ms Hoskins has since turned her focus to the Country Universities Centre, based at Goulburn TAFE campus. She credited it with breaking down barriers for tertiary students in the regions.
In her spare time, she likes to support the region's arts and cultural life and other community events.
"I love Goulburn and the region. Goulburn is full of amazing people doing wonderful things so I was very surprised that I was nominated and selected for this award," Ms Hoskins said.
"...There's still an awful lot to do and I urge anyone yet to take up a volunteer role and who have the time to do so to explore where their interest lies and identify community organisations where they feel they can make a difference.
"I and others who work in the community never seek accolades but I do really appreciate that local people, particularly women are recognised in this way for giving back and I'm very thankful to those who nominated me and to Wendy Tuckerman for selecting me."
The MP said Ms Hoskins' "exceptional leadership, professional expertise, and unwavering dedication to community service made her truly deserving recipient of the title."
The award is a state government initiative recognising female accomplishment as part of NSW Women's Week from March 4 to 10. It also coincides with International Women's Day.
Ms Tuckerman said there were 20 nominations in the Goulburn electorate and she would acknowledge each one in the NSW parliament.
