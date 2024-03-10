Paramedics treat man for injuries in Taralga horse fall

A man has been flown to a Sydney hospital after falling from a horse at the Taralga Show.
The man, aged in his thirties, was competing in one of the Show's horse events at the showground on Sunday, March 10, when he fell from the animal.
A NSW Ambulance media spokesman said paramedics were alerted at about noon and a road crew and the Toll rescue helicopter were deployed to Taralga. The chopper landed at Gray Park while paramedics treated the man for suspected pelvic injuries. They took spinal precautions in lifting him.
Show president, Laura Craig, said "the horse had a bit too much of a get up in him today."
The man also competed at last year's show.
The chopper departed at 1.45pm for Liverpool Hospital where he was to receive further treatment.
