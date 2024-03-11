Council calls out 'unacceptable' behaviour of union against staff

Upper Lachlan Shire Council management has accused union representatives of "deliberately causing fear among council staff and their families" and spreading "misinformation" about a current service review.
Council CEO Alex Waldron said the United Services Union had used four separate members' meetings to create "confusion about the review and mistrust of council management.
"The USU's actions are completely unacceptable in spreading false information to cause additional stress for council staff, all with the aim of increasing its own membership base," she said.
Ms Waldron was commenting after United Services Union (USU) members endorsed a motion of no confidence in council management at a meeting in late February.
USU general secretary, Graeme Kelly, said members wanted "urgent changes to the way the council operated." He also accused the organisation of outsourcing work at greater cost and considering cuts to to services. Mr Kelly also said the council "lacked transparency" about is finances.
But Ms Waldron said no jobs had been lost to outsourcing.
."..The use of contractors has been limited to short-term filling of vital roles that we've been unable to fill through recruitment, or to complete grant related/urgent work that we don't have the capacity to deliver in-house," she said.
A council review of services is underway and the CEO says a review of services is in its early stages and a recommendation will be made to councillors at "an appropriate time."
The review was in response to community opposition to a proposed 63pc rate rise over two years and its preference for cost savings.
Ms Waldron said it would establish a complete picture of the council's operational commitments and financial obligations. Staff would be consulted about potential ways to save money across each council department.
"The steps we're taking are responsible, considered and directly in line with the decision of our elected Councillors which was informed by community feedback," she said.
"It's unfortunate that those with vested interests are circulating misinformation that's causing unnecessary concern and confusion."
Like other councils, she said ULSC was struggling to fund services and facilities and roads and infrastructure maintenance was a huge cost that was increasing every year, "well beyond the budget."
"As responsible managers we must ensure the council has financial stability. This includes not committing to services and facilities we can't pay for in the long term," Ms Waldron said.
"We're committed to working with staff, councillors and other stakeholders to achieve the best possible result that will ensure a financially stable future for the council and a sustainable level of services for our community."
Mayor Pam Kensit said the council recognised it was an "unsettling time for staff and the community, especially with misinformation surfacing about the process."
"We know potential service cuts are not good news, at a time when people are already feeling the impacts of economic challenges," she said.
"However, we've listened to the community and taken a rate increase off the table. Council management now need to find cost savings in our current operations and planned activities and they should be allowed to carry out that difficult task without personal attack."
Ms Waldron said the union's "abusive and bullying behaviour" toward individual council management and executives conducting the review would not be tolerated.
"The health and safety of our staff is paramount and we won't stand for highly personal criticism or unprofessional behaviour by the USU that has a negative impact on staff at this very challenging time," she said.
