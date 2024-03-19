Location and growth prospects lure 'serious players' for airport: Agent

The agent selling Goulburn airport says the facility is attracting strong interest from across Australia, including from those with an eye on a Very Fast Train.
Ashby York principal, Steven Westlake said institutional and private investors had expressed interest in the Windellama Road facility.
Owner John Ferrara is selling the airport after 13 years of ownership. It includes a 1283-metre bitumen runway, a 676-metre grass runway, pilot activated lighting, aircraft fuelling, aircraft hangars, a 20-room motel, 100-seat restaurant, cafe, manager's apartment. It occupies 118 hectares with opportunity for subdivision.
"I'm flabbergasted by the amount of interest...We have eight serious players," he said.
The agency was engaged some two months ago to sell the airport, which Mr Ferrara bought from Goulburn Mulwaree Council in 2011 for $2.5 million.
Mr Ashby said the asking price was confidential but Goulburn's location and growth prospects were enticing interest from Canberra and further afield.
"(It) has a little rural training runway and is centrally located between Sydney and Canberra. It's close to the freeway and if a Very Fast Train goes ahead, it will go through the centre of the property," he said.
"There is definitely an opportunity for freight and huge growth and to extend the runway for larger planes."
Mr Westlake said the airport could become a major freight hub for the east coast.
The agent has also spoken to neighbouring landowners about selling property. He told The Post that a total 971ha could be sold in one parcel, all on the eastern aspect. This includes 117ha owned by Mr Ferrara.
A 10-lot subdivision near the taxiway has blocks ranging from 560 to 1000 square metres. Mr Westlake said more infrastructure, including businesses associated and in keeping with the airport could be built on the 'special use' zoned land.
He confirmed he'd spoken to a Canberra party who required further information.
Mr Westlake believed construction of Sydney's second airport was reviving interest in the Goulburn facility.
"Flight paths will interfere with business as usual at Bankstown and Camden airports and the next closest is Goulburn's...I think it is the next big player," he said.
"...I (also) see logistics and aircraft maintenance as a big opportunity. Australia is one of the most expensive places for aircraft maintenance."
Mr Westlake pointed out that land to the southwest was already slated for two hectare lifestyle lots. He argued more such subdivisions could attract fly-in, fly-out workers.
He said Goulburn airport was unique in that it wasn't federally controlled, was "substantial" and owned privately.
However any potential buyer will require CASA approval and compliance with other regulatory requirements.
Expressions of interest close on March 30.
"I think Goulburn is an absolute gem. I've had several residential properties there and they've sold within weeks," Mr Westlake said.
"It's a sleeping giant and is closer to Sydney and Canberra than it's ever been."
Ashby York is also separately selling Mr Ferrara's other properties, including the former Saint John's orphanage site in Mundy Street, Goulburn and several residences.
