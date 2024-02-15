Airport owner calls for expressions of interest in facility

Goulburn Airport is up for sale for the first time in 13 years.
John Ferrara bought the facility for $2.5 million from Goulburn Mulwaree Council in 2011.
Peter Mylonas Property Solutions and Knight Frank are calling for expressions of interest in the airport which includes a 1283-metre bitumen runway, a 676-metre grass runway, pilot activated lighting, aircraft fuelling, a 20-room motel, 100-seat restaurant, manager's apartment and more.
The site covers 75 hectares with potential for expansion into a neighbouring 32ha Mr Ferrara owns.
Mr Mylonas said the facility was placed on the market three to six months ago. Rather than open advertising, he is canvassing existing clients for their interest.
"People have inspected it but nothing concrete has happened," he said.
"Interest is coming from Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney and Bowral. We don't know what interest could flow from the (impending) international airport at Badgerys Creek."
Mr Mylonas said there was no set price for Goulburn airport but Mr Ferrara would "consider any reasonable offer."
Mr Ferrara said he was selling so he could "take things easier."
"I'm getting older and I want to spend some money while I still can," he said.
Mr Ferrara told The Post that his business Adrenalin Skydive was "on hold" and someone else was looking after his other on-site business, Goulburn Flight Training.
He said he'd undertaken improvements to the airport over the years, purchased additional land for a subdivision and numerous people had used the facility.
"I've done my bit, now it's time for someone else to take over," Mr Ferrara said.
He is also selling another property, the former Saint John's orphanage site in Mundy Street, Goulburn. The council ordered demolition of the fire-damaged structure in 2022, due to what it said were health and safety hazards.
The three-storey building was demolished in April, 2023.
Mr Ferrara this week met with Goulburn Mulwaree Council about modified plans for a large apartment block on the site. He said he was keeping options open on whether to sell or proceed with the development application, depending on offers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.