Keen traders and bargain hunters ready for Rotary's swap meet

Sites are being snapped up for one of Goulburn Rotary's biggest days on the calendar that draws thousands of people to the city.
The Club's annual swap meet will be held again on Sunday, April 7 at the Goulburn Recreation Centre on Braidwood Road.
President Steve Ruddell said the event had grown from selling principally car and motorbike parts to furniture, antiques, bric-a-brac, tools and other items.
About 120 of the available 300 stallholder sites have been sold. Mr Ruddell said bookings picked up in the lead-up weeks and "came from everywhere," including locals.
The swap meet traditionally draws up to 5000 buyers and sellers, many from out of town who also stay the night.
"It's one of our major fundraisers of the year. In the past it has raised $30,000 to $40,000, all of which is put back into community projects," Mr Ruddell said.
The club has acted on criticism from some stallholders last year about insurance cover. Sellers will be covered in future by Rotary's public liability insurance.
Stalls will be spread across the Peden Pavilion, covered outdoor area, the hard surface area next to Veolia Arena and near the greyhound track.
Hot food will be available for those setting up on Saturday, April 6 and for patrons and sellers the following day.
On Tuesday, March 19, Goulburn Mulwaree councillors voted to donate $4899 from its financial assistance grants to the swap meet. The amount covers half the hire fee and all other charges relating to hire of the Recreation Area and Grace Millsom Centre.
Cr Ruddell, the deputy mayor, and Cr Carol James, a longtime Rotary member, declared non-pecuniary/significant interests in the item and left the room during discussion. Mayor Peter Walker, also a Rotary member, declared a non-pecuniary/non-significant interest and stayed for debate.
After the meeting, Mr Ruddell said the council funds were a great help.
"Most community groups ask the council for assistance with facility hire so any kind of financial assistance we get is fantastic," he said.
"...We hope the weather is kind to us on the day."
Stallholders can book via Eventbrite or by calling 0456 245 836
Entry is via gate eight off Bungonia Road. Stalls cost between $30 and $50 and entry for patrons is $5 for adults and $3 for children and concession card holders.
