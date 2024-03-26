Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Power alone is not enough': Group lobbies for solar farm benefits

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 26 2024 - 5:08pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn Group's vice-president Mike Steketee and president, Urs Walterlin attended Lightsource BP's information sessions about its large-scale solar farm proposal. Picture by Louise Thrower.
The Goulburn Group's vice-president Mike Steketee and president, Urs Walterlin attended Lightsource BP's information sessions about its large-scale solar farm proposal. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The Goulburn Group (TGG) is lobbying for greater community benefits to flow from a large-scale solar farm proposed on the city's outskirts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.