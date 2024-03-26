'Power alone is not enough': Group lobbies for solar farm benefits

The Goulburn Group (TGG) is lobbying for greater community benefits to flow from a large-scale solar farm proposed on the city's outskirts.
President, Urs Walterlin and vice-president, Mike Steketee, attended Lightsource BP's community information session on Tuesday, March 26.
The company has applied to the state government to build the 400 megawatt Gundary solar farm with battery energy storage system on 632 hectares off Windellama and Kooringaroo Roads, southeast of Goulburn. The development, valued at $540 million, would comprise about 700,000 solar panels.
It has also divided opinion between those who support the project in principle and residents opposed on the basis of perceived agricultural, environmental, amenity and visual impacts.
People from both sides of the debate attended the community information sessions on Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26 at Goulburn's CWA rooms.
Mr Steketee said TGG was disappointed by what Lightsource BP was offering the community.
"In principle we strongly support renewable energy. We are in a climate emergency and we need to develop renewable energy quickly but compared to other projects they (Lightsource) are not offering much," he said.
He pointed to the company's 550MW Goulburn River solar farm proposal in the Hunter Valley which was offering a $250,000 annually for a community benefit fund, indexed to inflation. In contrast, the Gundary project came with a $180,000 one-off community benefit fund.
Mr Steketee said while the company stated it was spending more on neighbourhood benefit schemes, there was no commitment on local jobs. Lightsource says 250 jobs will be created during construction with "local employment opportunities."
"They said they would do their best but we want a commitment that the majority of construction jobs will come from Goulburn. They have also said nothing about training (provision)" Mr Steketee said.
TGG is asking for a meeting with the company to further discuss the matter.
Lightsource BP senior development manager, Shane Quinnell said a neighbourhood benefit sharing program had been established to ensure residents living closest to the solar farm would benefit. This was in response to feedback, requesting ways to reduce energy costs.
Residences within 1km of the project will be eligible for the construction neighbourhood benefit sharing program. They would receive a home energy system, including rooftop solar and battery, valued at up to $20,000. Alternatively, these people could receive a one-off $15,000 payment, starting when construction commences.
Residences within 500 metres of the project boundary would be eligible for the 'construction and operation neighbourhood benefit sharing program'. They can choose either a $5000 annual payment, indexed annually to CPI, over the project's 40-year life or annual indexed payments of $20,000 for 10 years.
"We are also discussing a voluntary planning agreement with Goulburn Mulwaree Council which would provide funding for community projects and organisations," Mr Quinnell said.
He told The Post that the council, residents and other stakeholders, such as the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce preferred funding to be targeted at people near the project, rather than further afield.
Mr Quinell said the company wanted a "high level of engagement" with the community on all aspects of the solar farm.
Lightsource BP is finalising technical assessments which will form part of an EIS. It hopes to lodge this in coming months.
Mr Walterlin said TGG always supported the project in principle.
"But this was on the condition that it benefit neighbours and the community as a whole. Power alone is not enough," he said.
