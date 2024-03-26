Road improvements pave way to Shire's big tourist attraction

Upper Lachlan Shire Council says Wombeyan Caves Road is expected to be fully re-opened by mid-year.
The council completed a "soft opening" of the section of road under its control on March 15. This stretched from Langs Road to the Victoria Arch Drive.
Chief executive, Alex Waldron said it was a "significant milestone" as it allowed access to the caves for the first time since October, 2022.
"This completion comes in a timely manner as we approach Easter and school holidays," she said.
"The caves are one of the Shire's biggest tourists attractions, so to finally have the road open again is wonderful news."
The caves re-opened on March 15 after an almost two-year closure.
Ms Waldron said the alternative route via Langs Road remained accessible throughout the project, facilitating access for construction traffic and local residents. She acknowledged the "ongoing patience" of those who used the route during the work.
"Maintenance operations on the remaining sections of Wombeyan Caves Road are currently underway, managed by our neighboring Wingercarribee Shire Council," she said.
"We eagerly anticipate hosting an official opening ceremony scheduled for July 2024, with Senator Deborah O'Neill presiding to formally mark the project's completion."
Wombeyan Caves has undergone a $9.6 million upgrade, including on accommodation cabins, a new accessible viewing platform at the Victoria Arch near the Fig Tree Cave, visitor centre, kiosk and picnic area, upgrades to camping amenities and parking.
A National Parks and Wildlife said work began in July 2022 and finished in September, 2023.
"But the site was unable to immediately re-open due to access roads suffering flood damage and requiring extensive repairs," he said.
Access to the caves is via the Taralga and Oberon Roads, while the road from the Mittagong end remains closed.
