Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Road improvements pave way to Shire's big tourist attraction

By Louise Thrower
Updated March 26 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 6:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victoria Arch at Wombeyan Caves now has an accessible viewing platform. Picture by D Parsons, NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water.
The Victoria Arch at Wombeyan Caves now has an accessible viewing platform. Picture by D Parsons, NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water.

Upper Lachlan Shire Council says Wombeyan Caves Road is expected to be fully re-opened by mid-year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.