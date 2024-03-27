Truck driver to face district court over fatal highway crash

The case of a truck driver charged with dangerous driving occasioning death has been committed to district court.
Trevor Arthur Kelly, 52, of Banks, ACT did not enter a plea when he appeared in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, March 27.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said police alleged that Kelly was driving a prime mover in a dangerous manner on the Hume Highway at Gunning on July 19, 2023 when his vehicle impacted with a car, causing the death of a man.
The Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) representative said two other charges - negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving occasioning actual bodily harm - would be withdrawn.
A fourth charge - negligent driving occasioning death, first offence - is a back-up charge.
Magistrate Beattie said the matter had gone through the local court process, including a case conference.
She ordered that a telephone call-over be held on April 24 to ensure the case was ready for district court. A date would then be set for mention in that jurisdiction where Kelly would face the dangerous driving occasioning death charge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.