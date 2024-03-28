Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Solar farm company talks to community about large-scale project

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
March 28 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lightsource BP senior development manager, Shane Quinnell and development director, Nick Robb, attended the company's community drop-in sessions about the Gundary Solar Farm on Tuesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Lightsource BP senior development manager, Shane Quinnell and development director, Nick Robb, attended the company's community drop-in sessions about the Gundary Solar Farm on Tuesday. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A large-scale solar farm developer says it is responding directly to community feedback about its Goulburn project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.