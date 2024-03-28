Council cuts library's Paperback Cafe, a 'beacon of hope' for youth

A library cafe where hundreds of Goulburn and district youth honed their barista and retail skills will close mid year.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council announced this week that the Paperback Cafe, within the city''s library, would close on June 30. Instead, a modified grant-funded training initiative will continue at the Community Centre, also under the council's youth services team.
A statement said the organisation did so "with a heavy heart" and acknowledged the cafe had been a "beacon of hope" for disadvantaged youth over the past five years,
"The café has successfully equipped participants with essential skills and provided invaluable experiences," the statement read.
"Notable achievements include many groups of individuals completing their barista training at TAFE and the development of crucial life skills such as communication, teamwork and customer service that has resulted in them finding full and part-time employment in the hospitality industry."
The council said the cafe had been running at a significant annual financial loss. Further, a State Library of NSW review had identified the need for additional space in the facility to service the "growing population." The cafe occupies a small space near the library's inside entry.
Maggie Fitzsimmons is saddened by the impending closure. She undertook her 12-week barista training there in 2022 and subsequently volunteered at the cafe, which supplied hot drinks and bakery items to library patrons.
"I loved everything about it. It was teamwork," Maggie said.
Maggie's mother, Jo, said her daughter enjoyed the experience.
"She certainly learnt a lot of skills such as using an Eftpos machine, food safety and social interaction," she said.
"It was good for the community and council to see people with disabilities there but there were also other youth."
Mrs Fitzsimmons said Maggie volunteered at the cafe up until December and enjoyed the interaction with various groups using the library. She would also call people and encourage them to buy their coffee there.
TAFE and other training organisations ran the barista course. In its first two years it was dubbed by former Mayor Bob Kirk as "a huge success." More than 95 young people participated, of whom 45 found employment in local cafes.
It had also helped young people stay in school and provided support through suspensions and back to school plans.
The council's acting CEO Scott Martin said the cafe registered a $33,857 deficit in 2022/23 and a $43,362 loss was projected for 2023/24. It is funded by the council.
"(The) council has previously applied for grant funding to meet operational and training costs at TAFE and been unsuccessful," he said.
Mr Martin acknowledged the cafe wasn't ever designed to make a profit. Rather, it was aimed at training disadvantaged youth and assisting them into hospitality employment. It was part of the council's broader youth services program.
But as of June 30, a "hybrid" training program will operate. The cafe's coffee machine will be moved to the Auburn Street Community Centre's youth activities room. This will enable in-house training for participants in the council's 'Youth Services Connect, Support and Empowerment' (CSE) program for 12 to 25-year-olds.
"Council will support them with costs to enrol in the barista training at TAFE," Mr Martin said.
"If, however any non - CSE participants also want to attend barista training at TAFE, they will need to pay for their own formal training."
The council said it remained committed to growing and developing library services and empowering youth.
Mrs Fitzsimmons said the cafe trainees and volunteers and groups that used the library would miss it.
"I think it has value-added to the library, community and youth. It is not always about profit," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.