'Life is still going': Transplant Games coming

Ariana Ford was just five-years-old when doctors diagnosed her with aplastic anaemia.
Her body wasn't producing enough blood cells to function, and she was receiving three platelet treatments a day.
Her mum, Rebecca McMahon, said it quickly became obvious Ariana would need an organ donor.
"As soon as she got diagnosed she couldn't do any sport, she couldn't do any cartwheels, or play in the playground."
"The only 100 per cent guaranteed cure for aplastic anaemia is a bone marrow transplant."
"Arian's only chance at survival was a transplant."
She was fortunate to find a bone marrow donor in her younger brother, and spent 2021 recovering in hospital.
Now back in full health, she and her brother are looking forward to competing at this year's Australian Transplant Games in Canberra.
The games are back after a six-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 500 athletes, donors and families expected to attend.
The games are open to organ and tissue recipients, those awaiting transplant, family members and donors.
They're aimed at raising awareness of organ donation and encouraging transplant recipients to get involved in sport.
For the Ford family, it's a chance to acknowledge the struggle they've been through and how far they've come.
"I think the Transplant Games is a celebration, how life is still going and getting better," said Ms McMahon.
"I saw the World Transplant Games in Perth last year and I thought, 'This is amazing'.
"And then when we found out it was in Canberra, we were like, oh this is just great, we don't even have to go anywhere!"
With almost 2000 people on the organ donation waiting list, Transplant Australia CEO Chris Thomas wants Australians to discuss donation with their families.
"The Australian Transplant Games highlights the importance of organ and tissue donation in transforming lives. It also enables transplant recipients to work towards fitness and sporting goals," he said.
"The opportunity for transplant athletes to mix it with Australia's elite athletes is one not to miss."
There are 19 sports on offer including swimming, athletics, basketball, volleyball, soccer, badminton as well as seated activities like backgammon, scrabble and sudoku.
The Australian Transplant Games will be held at the Australian Institute of Sport campus in Canberra from October 1 to 6.
