Potger 'performs a pearler' at Shakin' Cocktail Party for Parkinson's

Former Seekers member, Keith Potger, had the crowd singing, swaying, laughing and clapping at a fundraising dinner on Friday, April 5.
Potger, from Braidwood, was the key entertainment at Goulburn Parkinson's Support Group's Shakin' Cocktail Party at the Workers Club.
"He played for one hour and he was awesome," the group's co-founder, Gill O'Connor said.
The event drew 210 people and a spirit of generosity that had organisers declaring it a "very successful" night. Local business houses donated prizes for 56 raffle draws and the support group sold chocolates and Tulip bulbs, the latter representing the worldwide flower for Parkinson's Disease.
The progressive disorder of the nervous system causes tremors and movement difficulties, among other symptoms.
Gill and Michael O'Connor formed the support group in 2006, four years after Michael was diagnosed with the disease. The first meeting was held in their lounge room with seven people.
Since then it has grown and raised thousands of dollars to support those living with the condition. In 2022, the group reached its goal to employ Parkinson's Disease specialist nurse, Lauren Hogan, at Goulburn Base Hospital.
Mrs O'Connor said Ms Hogan's role was vital in connecting sufferers with doctors, specialists and community support. She covers Goulburn, Yass, Crookwell and other parts of the district.
"In two years she...has put 90 clients on the books, which is just fantastic," Mrs O'Connor said.
"We keep fundraising to maintain her here."
Today, NSW Health also funds half the cost, making the support group's money go further.
Ms Hogan told Friday's crowd that she had travelled more than 10,000km during that time but telehealth was also playing a vital role.
Parkinson's NSW CEO, Mary-Kay Walker also spoke at the event.
She told The Post that the group had done "amazing things over many years."
"They are by far and away the most diligent and successful support group in fundraising. We've seen the fruits of that with employment of the specialist nurse. Lauren is doing some wonderful things," she said.
"We know that when there's a specialist nurse in the community the results for Parkinson's sufferers are immeasurable. It keeps them out of hospitals and aged care, and if they do end up there, they are not bed walkers. If they do end up in hospital, the nurse can make sure they get their medications on time and that their stay is as quick as possible."
Ms Walker said Parkinson's NSW co-funded four specialist nurses with NSW Health. She hoped that in future years greater state funding would be forthcoming to pay for more positions across the state.
The organisation receives 2.7 per cent of its funding from the government. A total $33,000 annually pays for an info line (1800 644 189), while an $80,000 non-cash grant funds offsets its Sydney office costs.
Yet Ms Walker said NSW had the most number of Parkinson's Disease sufferers of any state, at 70,000 people.
"The World Parkinson's Congress last year talked about a pandemic. Internationally, numbers are forecast to go from six million now to 12 million by 2040. We are seeing an uptick..."
Mrs O'Connor said a fundraising total from Friday night was still being tallied. However the group typically raised $40,000 annually, including a $20,000 contribution from the Goulburn Workers Club.
