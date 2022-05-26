"It's a great day for Parkinson's," Gill O'Connor declared with a broad smile.
The founding member of Goulburn's Parkinson's Support Group, along with husband Michael, was elated as health authorities announced a specialist nurse for the area on Thursday.
The group has raised more than $200,000 over 10 years to fund the role for two years. Goulburn nurse Lauren Hogan will take on the position.
"I never thought this would happen but it has and it will be great," Mrs O'Connor said.
"Parkinson's Disease can be a lonely journey for a lot of people and I hope this will help address that situation."
Mr O'Connor was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease at age 48 and had to give up his job as a bank manager.
The small Support Group has run raffles, sold thousands of tulip bulbs, the disease's international symbol, and hosted the annual Shakin' Cocktail Party to raise money for the nurse's position.
The Goulburn Workers Club has donated $180,000 to the cause over the years, including $20,000 on Thursday. The Goulburn Invitational Charity golf day organisers also donated $2000. Mrs O'Connor said without that help, Goulburn wouldn't have gone "to the top of the list" in terms of a nurse's appointment.
The Southern NSW Local Health District's Tablelands Network general manager, Brian Bonham and Parkinson's NSW CEO Jo-Anne Reeves announced Ms Hogan's appointment at a Goulburn Workers Club function on Thursday morning.
Ms Reeves praised the Support Group for "never losing sight of their goal."
"They have done a fantastic job raising money and they've urged me not to let go of it either. It has taken a lot of negotiation with the Health District," she said.
"It is 100 per cent funded by the Support Group but we hope the Local Health District will also put in money (to fund the position for longer) when they realise the role's importance."
LHDs now partner Parkinson's support nurses in five regional areas.
It is a degenerative disease of the central nervous system. Nerve cell damage in the brain leads to dopamine levels dropping and the onset of tremors, slow movement, stiffness and loss of balance.
Ms Reeves said the nurses played a critical role in coordinating care with allied health, connecting sufferers with support groups and advocating for carers.
They work with sufferers in the home, in hospital, LHD clinics and in aged care.
Ms Hogan is employed three days a week and covers Goulburn, Yass, Crookwell and Queanbeyan. This will involve face-to-face interactions, tele-health and educating hospital nurses about Parkinson's care.
Mr Bonham said their placement not only helped reduce high rates of depression and anxiety associated with Parkinson's but also the length of hospital stays.
Ms Reeves said there were an estimated 1600 people living with the disease in the SNSWLHD. In NSW there were 70,000 sufferers and this was forecast to grow to 140,000 by 2040.
"The nurse's role is vital...and the demand for the position will grow so Parkinson's NSW needs to work with the LHD and the community to ensure people have quality care. They deserve that no matter where they live."
Ms Hogan has worked at Goulburn Base Hospital for 13 years, including nine as a registered nurse. More recently she was clinical nurse educator on the surgical ward.
Ms Hogan also has experience in nursing assessment and planning for Parkinson's patients, reductions in falls causing serious injury, infection control and working in multi-disciplinary teams.
She started the role in March, setting up the infrastructure. Now she's ready to hit the ground running
It's music to Gill and Michael O'Connor's ears.
Mrs O'Connor urged anyone suffering the disease or caring for loved ones to join the group. She can be contacted on 0418 168 558.
