Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Disaster assistance flows for Upper Lachlan Shire after deluge

By Louise Thrower
Updated April 8 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curraweela Creek crossing on the Taralga to Oberon Road was 800mm deep with water on Saturday, April 6. Picture by Frank Startari.
Curraweela Creek crossing on the Taralga to Oberon Road was 800mm deep with water on Saturday, April 6. Picture by Frank Startari.

Upper Lachlan and Wingecarribee Councils are among 13 local government areas to receive disaster assistance following heavy weekend rain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.