Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Opportunities knock for students exploring agricultural careers

By Staff Reporters
April 9 2024 - 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Students from Moruya High School were among those who attended the Australian Agricultural Centre's AgTech days. Picture supplied.
Students from Moruya High School were among those who attended the Australian Agricultural Centre's AgTech days. Picture supplied.

More than 100 high school students from across NSW received a taste of the exciting world of AgTech at the AgTech and Careers Expo held recently at the Australian Agriculture Centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.