Councillors take a stand on proposed large-scale solar farm

Goulburn Mulwaree Council has registered its formal opposition to a proposed large-scale solar farm on the city's outskirts.
Councillors backed Cr Andy Wood's notice of motion to the April 9 meeting, eight votes to one. Cr Jason Shepherd voted against.
They are opposing Lightsource BP's proposed $540 million state significant 400 megawatt Gundary solar farm, planned for a 632 hectare site off Windellama and Kooringaroo Roads.
Councillors did so on the grounds:
The stance means the project will be determined by the NSW Planning Assessment Commission, and not state planners.
Cr Wood argued that residents had been "treated poorly" and had concerns "disregarded" throughout the project.
"The aesthetic aspects of the project alone will destroy forever homes and lifestyles of the closest neighbours and (it) is already affecting their mental well being," he stated.
Cr Wood argued the solar farm's long-term impact had been "downplayed" and there was "no plan" to recycle solar panels or remediate the site.
Lightsource has rejected all of the contentions and said it has been consulting the community and changing the project in response.
Cr Wood noted that residents, including the Save Gundary Plains action group had been lobbying the council for some time to stop the development. He attended a rally with them in Sydney.
He and Mayor Peter Walker voiced concerns over the solar farm's location within 10km of Goulburn, near where future housing was planned.
"In 10 years it (solar farm) could be within 2km," Cr Walker said.
Cr Wood told The Post he did not believe Lightsource's community contributions of rooftop solar and/or cash contributions to neighbours were sufficient.
"They are giving up their view and lifestyle. It will never be enough," he said.
He argued Goulburn was being "used" by companies to access federal renewables funding and described the federal government's net zero carbon target by 2050 as "unachievable."
Cr Wood, the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) council representative, acknowledged he was bringing politics into the chamber.
"SFF is about people who live in rural areas...They feed the country but companies want to put these renewable projects on good arable land where people have moved to live in harmony with nature. This project is of no benefit to them," he said.
Lightsource says the solar farm will power 133,000 homes for more than 40 years and rejects claims the site is 'prime agricultural land.'
Cr Wood also moved that the council actively oppose future energy projects that have "minimal contribution to the community." However he withdrew this following some councillors' arguments that each application should be treated on its merits.
Planning director, Scott Martin, pointed out that the company had not yet lodged an EIS and cautioned against "relying on statements in advance" that might not reflect the document.
However he acknowledged that the council had voiced concerns over the solar farm's potential impact on Goulburn's growth strategy.
Cr Michael Prevedello said the project would "stick out like a sore thumb" and residents' rights had been "trampled on." Deputy mayor Steve Ruddell argued Goulburn was being treated as "a dumping ground for renewables" due to the transmission line's presence.
Cr Jason Shepherd told the meeting that while the motion's intent to look after residents was worthy, there was no evidence that agricultural land would be lost. Further, he questioned Cr Wood's contention there was "no proven data" about energy contribution to the grid and, on biodiversity, argued that it was grassland that had been farmed for 150 years. Cr Shepherd accused Cr Wood of a "political agenda."
"I'll vote against this not because I don't support residents but because I support renewable energy," he said.
He was the sole dissenting vote. The council's stance will be communicated to state planners and the government.
Save Gundary Plains spokesman, Stan Moore, said he welcomed council's opposition to development of "a large scale 700ha, 740 solar panel industrial facility among 105 rural lifestyle homes".
"The Council's decision is in line with the State Environment Planning Policy (SEPP) (Transport and Infrastructure) as Goulburn is categorised as a Regional City so the SEPP applies," he said.
"This decision does not necessarily stop the development as...British Petroleum may continue to seek approval.
"It is about time British Petroleum, BP, LightsourceBP recognise that they have picked the wrong site."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.