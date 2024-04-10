Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'In for a penny, in for a pound' on Saint Clair's conservation

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
April 10 2024 - 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saint Clair villa in Sloane Street will have almost $400,000 spent on it to address rising damp and salt attack. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Saint Clair villa in Sloane Street will have almost $400,000 spent on it to address rising damp and salt attack. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A firm has been awarded a tender to address rising damp and salt in one of Goulburn's oldest buildings.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.