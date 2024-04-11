Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Flip Out in the Southern Highlands

People will have the chance to jump, bounce and have fun at the new Flip Out in the Highlands this week.
The indoor adventure park in Braemar known as Flip Out Mittagong, will have its first opening on April 13.
Features in the new facility include the main and junior arena, three levels of soft play, clip and climb, interactive walls, slides, party rooms, parkour and a cafe with hot food, coffee and snacks.
The Southern Highland News had the chance to have a behind-the-scenes tour of the new facility, see what you can look forward to.
"We are very ready to welcome people through the doors," franchise partner Amelia Scott said.
Beau Scott, Tom and Sarah Mills are also franchise partners.
Flip Out Australia's chief operations manager Sue Stone said it would also cater for disabled people with Flip Ability, by adapting to sensory needs such as turning lights and music down.
To book a session, which is recommended for the day, head to flipout.com.au/locations/mittagong.
There will be an official open day with prizes, party bags, face-painting and other activities at a later date after the school holidays.
