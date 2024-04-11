Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Flip Out in the Southern Highlands

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
April 11 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flip Out Mittagong franchise partners Tom Mills and Beau Scott are ready to welcome people at the indoor adventure park this weekend. Picture by Briannah Devlin
Flip Out Mittagong franchise partners Tom Mills and Beau Scott are ready to welcome people at the indoor adventure park this weekend. Picture by Briannah Devlin

People will have the chance to jump, bounce and have fun at the new Flip Out in the Highlands this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.