Anzac march takes a different approach following traffic concerns

Goulburn's 2024 Anzac march will be cut short due the council's inability to close a key cross road.
The march traditionally forms up on southern Auburn Street, near Ian's Auto Shop, but this year, participants will gather on the Auburn Street section between Clinton and Verner Streets.
The decision effectively shortens the march by one block on its journey to Belmore Park.
"It's not an ideal spot and it will make things a bit congested...It's a bit shorter than what we'd like but we'll make do," Goulburn RSL Sub Branch president Gordon Wade said.
A council spokesperson said police had raised concerns that Clinton Street had not been closed at Auburn Street.
"So any assembly at Ian's Auto Shop and marching up Auburn placed participants at risk," she said.
The council does not have authority to close off Clinton Street because it is classified as a state road.
Initially, the council traffic officer proposed the march assemble in Verner Street, around to Cartwright Place. However the Goulburn RSL Sub Branch raised concerns and a subsequent meeting agreed on the alternative.
This aside, Mr Wade hoped for healthy community turnout, "as in past years."
"This year we are specifically asking those who served in the Middle Eastern area of operations to join us," he said.
The dawn service will begin at 5.30am in Belmore Park, where Goulburn High School captain, Holly Doggett will be guest speaker.
Commemorations then move to Goulburn Lawn Cemetery for a war graves service.
Breakfast will be served at the Goulburn Soldiers Club from 6am for those attending both services.
The morning march forms up from 10.30am on Auburn Street, between Clinton and Verner Streets and starts at 11am. It will proceed to the Belmore Park honour roll.
Veterans requiring transport for the march are asked to contact Sub Branch secretary, Rod MacLean by April 20 on 4821 6292 or email GoulburnSB@rslnsw.org.au
Royal Military College Duntroon staff cadet, Damon Blomeley, will deliver the main address.
Mr Wade said lunch would be served at the Club for veterans, members and ex-members of the Australian Defence Force from 12.30pm. Tickets are available at club reception for $33 up until April 19.
In the afternoon, the Hibernian Hotel will host Two-Up from about 1pm and the Soldiers Club from 4pm to 8pm, with all proceeds going to Goulburn Legacy.
Crookwell - Gunfire breakfast at Crookwell Services Club from 5am; 6am dawn service at Memorial Park; march to assemble outside the Services Club at 10.30am and proceed to Memorial Park by 10.45am for service.
Taralga - dawn service at 5am at the cenotaph (opposite Taralga Hotel); luncheon at the Taralga Sports Club (bookings essential); March starts at 3.45pm opposite Argyle Inn.
Gunning - 10.30am march assembles at Pye Cottage; 10.45am service at the cenotaph.
Bungonia - 10am service at Bungonia War Memorial in King Street, followed by a 'cuppa' in Bungonia Memorial Hall.
Marulan - 6am Dawn Service; official service 11am at the Marulan War Memorial.
Tallong - 10am service at Tallong War Memorial.
Tarago - 6am dawn service Tarago War Memorial with a gunfire breakfast immediately after.
