Goulburn High school has announced their 2024 School Captains.
Year 11 students Lucas Wybrow and Holly Doggett have taken the crown to run the school ahead of the 2024 school year.
Lucas said that he wants to go beyond the school grounds as his captaincy starts.
"I would like to be a great leader for the GHS community and get myself involved more in the Goulburn community," Lucas said.
"I'm hoping to achieve the best out of everyone at GHS and make GHS feel enjoyable for everyone.
"I'm most looking forward to working with the staff at GHS as well as everyone outside of GHS." Lucas said.
His co-captain Holly said that she ran for the captaincy to show students that if you put your mind to something, there is nothing that can't be achieved.
"I ran for school captain to show students they don't need to be the smartest person and if you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything," Holly said.
"I'm hoping for people to find a support person in me and have a more enjoyable time at school."
When it comes to her goals beyond school, the 17 year old is excited to move to America to start her career on a football scholarship.
Lucas and Holly will take over the school with vice captains Frey Joseph and Mary Hyland.
Frey said that she wants to increase her leadership skills and enhance her outreach to the community.
"I want to help make the school the best place it can be for the students," Frey said.
Mary wants to encourage a positive atmosphere in the school community.
"I am hoping to bring about positive change and create an environment where everyone's beliefs and interests are accommodated," Mary said.
The group of four will be taking on their roles from the first school term of 2024.
