Cathedral gives dramatic effect to 'visionary' Bishop's arrival

The first Anglican Bishop of Goulburn was something of a trailblazer in Canon Anne Wentzel's book.
The Right Reverend Mesac Thomas's arrival in Goulburn 160 years ago paved the way for Saint Saviour's Cathedral's construction and united a vast diocese.
On Saturday, April 6, Cathedral members celebrated to the exact time and date, the anniversary of his and wife Mary's arrival in the city. the entertainment played out amid Saturday morning markets.
"In a short, pithy and realistic re-enactment and to the amazement and curiosity of the bystanders in the market Hall, Mesac and his wife rose from their adjoining graves and, told the story of their first days in Goulburn and the vision of building a cathedral," Canon Wentzel said.
"Even the weather proved to be a realistic backdrop - rain and mud, just as it was those many years ago."
Phil Fraser and Debra McConnell played the role of Mesac and Mrs Thomas, while Canon Wentzel was 'town crier.
"Let me tell you about the day, " the 'Bishop' recounted.
"That Saturday morning was very inauspicious in far as the weather was concerned, a steady rain coming down, and making the streets and roads quite unfit for traffic on foot. At 10 o'clock a great number of persons went as far as the top of the Big Hill and there met me with the greeting 'Your Lordship'."
A procession of carriages and horsemen accompanied the couple to their temporary residence at Mandelson's Hotel.
The re-enactment detailed Bishop Thomas's concerns about Saint Saviour's church's "limitations," his mission to construct the cathedral and strengthen the "infant diocese" with more clergy, churches, parsonages and schools.
Canon Wentzel said Thomas confronted public opposition to the cathedral's construction.
"He started on the outside by placing the foundation stone...The cathedral rose up around the church," she said.
"Today, the floor is the brickwork of the original church."
Edmund Blacket designed the cathedral which was completed in 1874. The state significant heritage item has undergone further extensive restoration in recent years.
Canon Wentzel said Bishop Thomas travelled widely across the diocese, which extended to the Riverina. Helpfully, the wheels from his carriage could be removed to float his transport across waterways.
"He was a visionary," she said.
"He travelled with Mary, who was adored by everyone. After she died (in 1890) he rallied and kept the Cathedral going until England could send another Bishop."
Mesac Thomas died in 1892 and was buried in the Cathedral grounds with Mary.
On Sunday, April 28 the community is invited to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the Cathedral's dedication and its first service.
Bishop Mark Short will preach and the ninth bishop of Goulburn (1993 to 2008), George Browning is making a special return to celebrate the Eucharist.
The service begins at 10am and will be attended by Mayor Peter Walker, Hume MP Angus Taylor and other guests.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.