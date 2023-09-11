Saint Saviour's Cathedral will officially mark a milestone in its history with the 'unveiling' of the Great Eastern Window on Saturday, September 16.
The community is invited to attend a short ceremony and blessing at the cathedral at 10.30am to celebrate the window's restoration.
Acting Cathedral Dean, Canon Anne Wentzel, said the occasion would also acknowledge $120,000 in state government funding for the $250,000 project.
Conservation architect Michael Fox and his team completed the year-long work in April, which was part of a wider $10 million restoration.
It involved structural stabilisation, restoration of the tracery and the stained glass by Moss Vale-based firm, Heritage Decorative Glass. Mr Fox previously told The Post the window had been shifting due to foundational issues and these had to be resolved before the work proper started.
Canon Wentzel says the difference is stark.
"It is beautiful," she said.
"There are colours coming through that you couldn't see before, particularly the blues and greens, which are vibrant. It adds so much to the cathedral."
The window, designed in 1885 by London-based Heaton, Butler and Bayne, depicts the story of Jesus' life. It is one of the earliest examples of their work in Australia. Operating from their studio in Covent Garden, London, they became one of the leading manufacturers of Gothic-revival stained glass.
The Saint Saviour's window was dedicated to William Bradley, a Cathedral trustee, and his wife, Emily, the daughter of explorer, William Hovell. Bradley was an early Goulburn Plains settler, had extensive grazing interest in the Monaro, and established the city's first brewery. He was also a member of the NSW Legislative Council and actively promoted and helped finance survey of the railway line to Goulburn.
The Bradleys' four daughters, Emily, Kate, Minnie and Alice dedicated the window in their parents' memory.
People from across the diocese are expected to attend Saturday's event.
Canon Wentzel will speak, along with Mr Fox, who will detail his work, the National Trust of Australia (NSW) president, Kathryn Pitkin, and Bob Arthur from the NSW Heritage Council.
Anglican bishop of Canberra/Goulburn, Mark Short, will say a prayer of thanksgiving and bless the window.
Light refreshments will be served afterwards at the Mary Chapel, within the cathedral.
