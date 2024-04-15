'Thin end of the wedge': Volunteer condemns wetland fire and ongoing vandalism

Volunteers at Goulburn wetlands are urging the community to report vandalism, following a weekend fire.
Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue unit was called to the May Street reserve just before 6pm Saturday, April 13.
Captain Chris Corcoran said the crew extinguished a 20 square metre fire in thick grass near the water. He said the fire was deliberately lit and youths were seen fleeing the area.
Captain Corcoran said the outbreak was "moving quite well," which underlined the continuing fire danger, especially in thick grass.
Friends of Goulburn Swamplands (FROGS) president, Heather West, said it was the "thin end of the wedge" for volunteers who devoted hours to the wetlands.
"It's useless vandalism to a place where most of the community really appreciate the efforts put in to (its restoration)," she said.
"It's being ruined by kids with too much time on their hands and/or not enough parental supervision..."
Mrs West said in the January school holidays, a large sign identifying different birds was ripped in half and a "dangerous" trip hazard of star pickets and wire cable mounted on a pathway.
"It's disappointing for the volunteers and they just won't give their time if kids think it's a fun activity to ruin what others have achieved," she said.
Mrs West saw it as a continuation of similar vandalism to the former Kenmore Hospital, old Saint John's orphanage and the former Conolly's flour mill on the corner of Sloane Street and Blackshaw Road.
In 2023, real estate agent Peter Mylonas also drew attention to extensive vandalism at the former Tully Park Tavern, off Brewer Street. Other sites experiencing damage include ARTC buildings adjoining the railway station in Sloane Street. Numerous windows have been smashed and the interior vandalised.
The wetlands draws thousands of visitors annually.
Mrs West said she had reported Saturday night's fire to police and urged others to do the same when they witnessed vandalism.
She thanked community members who called fire authorities and asked that anyone with further information contact police.
In related news, Goulburn Fire and Rescue also helped extinguish a truck blaze at 9.30pm Friday, April 12 on the Hume Highway.
Crews, including Goulburn and Gunning RFS, were called to the scene, some 15km south of Goulburn, near the Cullerin Road turnoff.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said the prime mover's cabin was fully involved when firefighters arrived. The male driver escaped injury and detached the trailer before calling emergency services.
One northbound lane was closed for firefighter safety but the vehicle was mostly off the road. RMS and police also attended.
The truck was destroyed but the trailer was left intact. Mr Butler said an electrical fault caused the blaze.
Meantime, on Sunday, April 14, Windellama and Tarago RFS extinguished a shed fire on a Cullulla Road property, east of Tarago.
Mr Butler said the structure was fully involved when crews arrived at about 9am. The small shed, containing a generator, ammunition and other equipment was destroyed, despite their best efforts. Firefighters also doused smoking materials in an adjacent shipping container.
They left the scene at 10.30am.
Also over the weekend, crews were kept busy with an escaped pile burn on Cullerin Road, Cullerin. It had not been notified to the RFS and burnt through almost a half hectare, Mr Butler said. On Saturday, another escaped pile burn off Yass Valley Way burnt six hectares, requiring 10 RFS crews to douse the outbreak.
Mr Butler said it was a reminder to people to notify the RFS of burn-offs and to exercise caution and monitor conditions before lighting up.
