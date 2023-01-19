Police are seeking public assistance after a vacant building was extensively vandalised.
The extent of damage has prompted a real estate agent to speak out about the growing incidence of vandalism in vacant premises.
Inspector Matt Hinton said officers responded to a break and enter at the former Tully Park tavern and sports centre, off Brewer Street at 1am on December 22, 2022.
They discovered "several areas" of the building had been damaged with items such as copper piping stolen from the premises.
An investigation was commenced. Police are appealing for any information about the break-in.
"We have engaged the owners about making the premises as safe as possible," Inspector Hinton said.
Windows have been smashed throughout the building, internal fittings damaged and material strewn inside.
Real estate agent, Peter Mylonas, is not linked to the site but says as a resident, he's tired of watching vacant buildings, including several heritage ones, go to "rack and ruin."
"The tragedy is the way that vandals have destroyed places like Kenmore Hospital, the old mill (former Goulburn Furniture Warehouse in Sloane Street) and Tully Park," he said.
"The authorities have to put a stop to it because this destruction of properties can't continue."
Mr Mylonas said he previously tried to lease out Tully Park's former sports centre.
Up until about two years ago, parts of the building were occupied by a sports centre, employment and training provider, Essential Personnel, a disability group and an auction business.
In 2018 it was marketed with an approved 17-lot subdivision and annual rental return of $85,000.
But then financial trouble hit and the property was put up for a mortgagee in possession sale. The Goulburn Post understands that it was to be sold last November but the buyer withdrew.
It remains under the control of solicitors appointed to sell the property. The Goulburn Post was unable to contact the solicitor.
Mr Mylonas said the former nurses quarters at Kenmore Hospital had been similarly vandalised after they were vacated. Previously, the building returned $600,000 in annual income when rented to the Police Academy.
He lamented the state of Kenmore Hospital and said the same was true of the former Marian College site in Clinton Street before it was redeloped into the Quest and Marian apartments.
The former Saint John's orphanage, which has been damaged by successive fires and vandalism, was another case in point, Mr Mylonas said. The council is taking legal action over the owner's failure to demolish the site by December 31, 2022.
Over the past few months, the Salvation Army's former Waminda aged care facility on the corner of Eldon and Combermere Streets has had security reinforced. Previously broken windows have been boarded up.
At the former furniture warehouse in Sloane Street, intruders lit a fire late last year and broken many of the windows on the heritage listed building. It was designed by Goulburn architect, EC Manfred, as Conollys Mill in 1892.
It is also on the market as part of a mortgagee in possession sale.
Mayor Peter Walker has also spoken out about vandalism of vacant heritage buildings. He said it was essential that they were used to ensure their conservation. He and the council have spoken to state environment minister, James Griffin, about the importance of making the buildings safe.
Mr Mylonas said security cameras and increased patrols were a starting point.
"Someone will go into these places and get hurt or killed so something has to be done," he said.
