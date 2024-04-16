'Firies' deploy latest resource in knocking down bushland outbreak

A new Goulburn Fire and Rescue vehicle has been deployed to extinguish an outbreak in the city's west.
Two units responded to reports of a grass fire in bushland off Mary and Slocombe Streets, within the West Goulburn Bushland Reserve just before 3pm Tuesday, April 16.
A 10 metre by 15 metre area was burning in scrub, senior firefighter, Dave Kitching said.
There was no obvious point of ignition and the fire was moving slowly in calm conditions.
Residents in the area alerted NSW Fire and Rescue after smelling smoke.
Firefighters soon extinguished the outbreak. The station had only just taken delivery of and fitted out a class one bushfire tanker 4WD when alerted to the fire.
The tanker has a vehicle mounted monitor on the front. Senior instructor Anthony Hatch said this could spray water on blazes at the rate of 450 litres per minute, controlled from a joystick within the vehicle.
"It enables us to rapidly knock down the fire and make the area safe before (personnel) go in with hoses," he said.
The truck's cabin also has burn over protection.
Mr Hatch said it was one of only a handful in the state.
The vehicle was also able to traverse a hilly bush track to access Tuesday's outbreak.
The fire came after another lit in the Goulburn wetlands in May Street just before 6pm on Saturday, April 13. Captain Chris Corcoran said it was deliberately lit and youths were seen fleeing from the area.
The cause of Tuesday's outbreak is unknown at this stage. However Bushland Reserve president, Bob Kirk, has previously told The Post of several fires lit in the area which destroyed seating and benches.
