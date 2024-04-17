'Dream team' scores victory at national small business awards

A Goulburn businesswoman's vision six years ago has reaped reward with a major gong.
Tennille Skelly's firm, Dream Admin Services, won the business services category at the Australian Small Business Champions Awards at Star City Casino on April 12 and 13.
The company beat off an initial 5500 applicants and 21 finalists to claim the honour.
A night out simply celebrating the firm's achievements was all she had in mind in the lead-up.
"Never in a million years did I think we'd win," Tennille said.
"When they announced it, there was complete elation, shock...and tears of joy. We celebrated long into the night."
The win was vindication of her 2018 decision to start her own business. Tennille said she'd lost her job after the company for which she worked collapsed.
"I'd always wanted to start my own business and I thought it was now or never," she said.
"With my skill set, I thought I could help business run more efficiently and effectively."
Equipped with a corporate management background and experience in the legal sector, Dream Admin Services was born.
The Ellesmere Street firm offers bookkeeping, administration, and business marketing services. Tennille also opened Pink Door Collections, specialising in debt recovery and dispute resolution.
Today she employs 15 people, including 14 women and her husband, Mark. The colour pink is a dominant theme.
Tennille said the business had experienced year-on-year growth.
"It's grown rapidly since Covid because people needed to look at other ways to run their business," she said.
"A lot have stayed with us. They knew they could depend on us to keep their business running well."
Other successes have flowed. In 2018 and 2019, Dream Admin Services won the Goulburn Chamber of Commerce's start-up superstar award.
In 2022, the firm was an finalist in the Australian Women's Small Business Champions awards.
The recent gong was the most significant yet.
"It's the biggest accolade we can get outside the Business Australia Awards," Tennille said.
Two other Goulburn businesses were also recognised at the event. JDY Electrical was a finalist in the electrical services category and Living Horse Tails Jewellery was a finalist in the jewellery category.
