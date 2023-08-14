Out of thousands of entrants, Goulburn business owners Jack and Stacey Yeadon have been selected as finalists in a new awards program for their services to the community through their business JDY Electrical.
The duo have received the honour as part of the first Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards.
Ms Yeadon said she and Jack were excited to receive the honour.
"We found out we were nominated and were just chuffed," Ms Yeadon said.
The award is a comprehensive program that celebrates the exceptional services provided by tradespeople across the country.
Lauded for excellence in the electrical-medium category of the awards, the company is now hoping to claim top spot at the awards event to be held on Friday, September 23.
From electricians to sign makers and plumbers, the program stretches across 45 industry categories; apprentice champion, champion tradie, small business champion trades entrepreneur, young small business champion trades entrepreneur and Australian small business champion trade leader.
Awards founder and managing director of Precedent Productions Steve Loe said that the work of tradies is more important now than ever.
"The importance of the trades sector has never been more important," Mr Loe said.
"Especially during the last few years with a challenging economic climate and increasing uncertainty in the building and construction."
"To put it plainly, my team and I are excited to be in a position to highlight the outstanding trade businesses across the nation and inspire the next generation of Australia's champion tradies," Mr Loe said.
Ms Yeadon said the best thing about running a business so successfully was the people involved.
"I don't think many peple could say that they genuinely love being in business with their partner but Jack and mine's team is just something else," Ms Yeadon said.
The event is will be taking place at the newly built Western Sydney Conference Centre in Penrith.
