Goulburn small business JDY Electrical honoured at the Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 14 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:30pm
Stacey and Jack Yeadon from JDY Electrical gear up for the Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards. Image supplied.
Out of thousands of entrants, Goulburn business owners Jack and Stacey Yeadon have been selected as finalists in a new awards program for their services to the community through their business JDY Electrical.

Local News

