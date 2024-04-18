Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Wine Week is a grape time to celebrate local wine, from April 20-28

By Karen Hardy
Updated April 18 2024 - 11:31am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Join in all the fun during Canberra Wine Week and the Stomp Festival. Pictures supplied
Join in all the fun during Canberra Wine Week and the Stomp Festival. Pictures supplied

Harvest is done and Canberra's winemakers are celebrating the vintage and we're all invited to the party.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.