Canberra Wine Week is a grape time to celebrate local wine, from April 20-28

Harvest is done and Canberra's winemakers are celebrating the vintage and we're all invited to the party.
The festivities kick off with the Stomp Festival, on April 20-21, launching into Canberra Wine Week until April 29.
There's a full program of tastings, dinners, long lunches and more, allowing wine enthusiasts to get behind the scenes of the district's wine industry and meet the local makers.
"The Canberra District might be small in size, but our wines stand tall on the national stage, celebrated for their quality and innovation," says Fergus McGhie, president of the Canberra District Wine Industry Association.
"We're a close-knit community of winemakers dedicated to crafting exceptional wines.
"This year, we've merged the Stomp Festival with Canberra Wine Week, marking a festive homage to the 2024 harvest - a vintage anticipated to be exceptional.
"There'll be a variety of wine-centric activities, including tastings, vineyard tours, workshops, long lunches and privileged access to behind-the-scenes moments."
The festival will also see collaborations with a number of restaurants and bars across Canberra, where local wines will be in the spotlight throughout the festival.
Some highlights include:
A Barrel to Bottle tasting experience at The Vintner's Daughter, where you'll join winemaker Stephanie Helm for a private tasting of the current range and the shiraz and riesling wine styles back to the first 2015 vintage. You'll even get to taste unreleased wine straight from the barrel.
Mount Majura Vineyard is collaborating with the Truffle Farm restaurant for a long three-course lunch from chef Kanharith Kim (Quay) with matched wines.
At Dionysus Winery, choose between a chocolate or cheese tasting and learn how they match with wines.
You can also keep the kids entertained with some flavoured milk and chocolate matching.
Out at Sapling Yard's Bungendore cellar door, join winemakers Carla Rodeghiero and Mal Burdett for a tasting of their five newest wines, including the amazing Four Pinots. Buy your favourite bottle, grab a platter from Scrumpers and make an evening of it.
For something different, do a life drawing class at Lerida Estate Wines, which includes the drawing class, a glass of wine and a cheese and charcuterie box to bring out your creative flair.
At Tallagandra Hill Winery, there'll be a selection of three curries, and rice, matched with a four-wine flight.
At Heywood, Nick O'Leary Wines are hosting a cornhole tournament, where you'll get a mulled wine on arrival and a lamb shoulder po'boy to warm you up.
And without even leaving town, head to East Hotel for the mid-week Cellar Door in the City Event for tastings and canapes featuring Chroma Wines, Collector Wines, Sholto Wines, Ravensworth Wines and Intrepidus Wines.
