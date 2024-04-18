Pig races, sheep shearing and animal shows add crunch to Apple Day

The pigs are in training and apple pie eaters are priming their 'chops' for Tallong's biggest fundraising day of the year.
The village's Apple Day is back on Sunday, May 5, bigger than ever a challenging few years.
Co-organiser, Keri Lawrence, said the event, in and around the Tallong Hall, promised to be a fun-filled family day.
The event is based around the village's best known product up until 1965 when bushfire destroyed most of the orchards. Jim Watling's orchard survived. Today the Jim Watling walk and the big apple at the hall ground's entry honour his contribution.
The day will include medieval battles, "old time" sheep shearing, whip cracking, wood chopping, reptile shows, Matilda's farmyard nursery, fleece to garment demonstrations, a car and bike show, kids rides and live entertainment.
There will also be plenty of apples among the 100 stalls. 'Consummate' MC, Wal Scheuner, will oversee the keenly contested apple pie eating contest. Hume MP Angus Taylor triumphed in the contest one year.
Those inclined to more genteel pursuits can compete in Mrs T's bake-off.
Ms Lawrence said the pig races were a highlight. Organisers pay about $6000 to stage the event. Patrons bet on the pig races and money raised covers costs. Anything left over goes to community projects.
"People love it," Ms Lawrence said.
Tickets are also selling for an MG ZS car which the organising committee purchases upfront. Patrons can also purchase tickets on the day for the vehicle. In 2023 a Tallong resident won the car.
There's also a lucky gate entry prize of $200.
Ms Lawrence said some of the costs are offset through sponsorship. Organisers make a small profit most years. However the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to bushfires and then Covid.
At their most recent meeting, councillors agreed to donate $5000 towards the event from the financial assistance budget. This will help cover equipment hire, road closure and other fees.
"We can't thank the council enough for everything they do. They also help us source grants and with the park and hall," she said.
Apple Day is run by the Tallong Community Focus Group.
Ms Lawrence said planning started almost immediately after each annual event. Money from proceeds helps upkeep the park, hall, church and support community groups and organisations.
This year, organisers are expecting 5000 or more people through the gate.
"Visitors and the community love it and it's a great family day out," Ms Lawrence said.
Gates open at 9am and the day runs until about 4pm. Tallong and Wingello RFS will manage traffic and parking, with the latter on nearby land.
