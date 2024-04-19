Lieder celebrates famous bard's life and work with 'unique performance'

The Lieder Theatre and the Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company are set to commemorate the 'timeless works' of William Shakespeare.
Returning for its fourth iteration, Shakespeare on the Run is a unique perambulatory performance through the heart of Goulburn. It promises an unforgettable experience for literature and theatre enthusiasts alike.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 20, to embark on a journey through Goulburn's CBD, encountering some of the iconic characters and scenes immortalised by the bard himself.
Commencing at the historic Lieder Theatre at 3pm, the expedition will wind its way through the city streets, weaving together Shakespeare's genius with the vibrant energy of our community. But the adventure doesn't end there.
The procession culminates at The Goulburn Club, where guests will be treated to an evening of Shakespearean delights set to music. Revel in the brilliance of Shakespeare's words, enhanced by musical renditions, while indulging in the finest libations available at the Club.
"Mirth, merriment, music, and maybe some magical surprises await all who join us for this special occasion," said Blake Selmes, The Lieder Theatre company's artistic director.
"It's a celebration of Shakespeare's enduring legacy, brought to life against the backdrop of Goulburn's picturesque streets."
No bookings are required. Simply bring your purse for an optional donation and immerse yourself in an enchanting evening of theatrical entertainment and community camaraderie.
Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary event celebrating Shakespeare's birthday (or was it his death?) - an experience that promises to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.
