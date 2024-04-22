'Heart and soul of music education' receives community support

Two weeks ago you will have read about our need for community support. I want to thank those who have supported us so far, and to encourage further support.
Music education is incredibly valuable in itself, providing avenues for creativity, self-expression and enjoyment throughout life.
It also has huge advantages for young people boosting literacy and numeracy, developing social and emotional skills and boosting confidence and self-esteem. For kids living in the regional areas access to music-making is limited.
Hume Conservatorium offers everything from classroom music to schools to individual lessons as well as ensembles and groups, including a vibrant Rock Bands program. In recent years we have done everything possible to mitigate the rising costs and keep music education accessible.
But in 2022 and 2023 our fees did not keep up with costs and our resources are spent. We need your help to raise funds to support our music education services.
So far we have received over $24,000 towards our goal - or about a quarter the 2024 target. I am delighted to have reached this point so quickly and we are very grateful to all our donors. But more is needed.
You can support us in many ways, including through tax deductable donations or sponsorships. Our donation page at https://humecon.nsw.edu.au/hume-conservatorium-fundraiser/
And you'll enjoy our fundraising show at GPAC - Saviours of Soul. You can book for that here: https://humecon.nsw.edu.au/event/7-june-the-saviours-of-soul/
It's not tax deductable, but a great night out is guaranteed.
Or please contact me if you would like to explore sponsorship options or in-kind support.
