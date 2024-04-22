Dillon condemns 'personal attacks' on councillors over rate proposal

The recent story regarding Councillor Steve Ruddell has highlighted not only the divisive effect of the approach taken by Goulburn Mulwaree Council regarding the special rate variation (SRV) on the community, but also on councillors and their families.
The Goulburn Ratepayers Action Group certainly does not condone any personal attacks on councillors.
While the fairness and affordability of the SRV is a serious issue, we all need to remember that councillors often have a difficult role to navigate, and they are generally left to wear the brunt of the community frustration and anger.
This is so in many council issues that councillors themselves did not initiate, including the SRV.
Councillors are also residents and ratepayers of the Goulburn Mulwaree community - and even if we do not agree with the individual position a specific councillor took in regard to the SRV ( or any other council matter) - personal attacks are neither acceptable or warranted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.