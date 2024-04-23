Addo-Carr hot to trot for day of racing and musical entertainment

Harness Racing NSW ambassador and NRL superstar Josh Addo-Carr will be on track for Carnival of Cups meeting at Goulburn on Sunday, April 28
Organisers say each race will also feature "a little piece of the 'Foxx' magic."
Addo-Carr and his fashion brand Lets Trot have been working in partnership with Harness Racing NSW for almost a year with his clothing line being seen on tracks across the state.
At Goulburn's Carnival of Cups meeting, the driver of every number five horse will wear a set of specially commissioned Lets Trot colours.
"They look incredible and it's so cool to see this design that we came up with that we thought would work well as a t-shirt is now a set of race colours that will be competing on race tracks in front of big crowds in Goulburn," Addo-Carr said.
"I can't wait to see them out on what's going to be a memorable day for harness racing in NSW."
Josh will also be taking time to meet and greet with the fans trackside. He will be available for autographs and photos with patrons at 1:30pm on the day.
It will be part of what organisers describe as a blockbuster day of trackside entertainment for all ages, with a jumping castle, face painting and a mechanical bull ride for the kids.
Australian "music royalty" Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Alex Lloyd will also be performing full sets in between races. They will be supported by Robbie Mortimer and Brooke Supple.
A trackside bar and an array of food vendors will also be in operation.
On track, the eight-race program will culminate in the inaugural running of the $60,000 Goulburn Soldiers Club Merino Cup.
Entry is free for all but you need a ticket to get in. You can get your free ticket by CLICKING HERE
Gates open at 11:30am and you need to be on course by 2:30pm when they will close for entry.
