Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cost rises on Wollondilly Riverwalk after land claim stalemate

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
April 23 2024 - 5:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new pedestrian crossing on the Wollondilly Riverwalk is yet to be opened to the public. The walkway is being extended behind the correctional centre on to Cemetery Street. Picture by Louise Thrower.
The new pedestrian crossing on the Wollondilly Riverwalk is yet to be opened to the public. The walkway is being extended behind the correctional centre on to Cemetery Street. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council will pay more to extend a section of the Wollondilly Riverwalk following failure to reach agreement over an Aboriginal land claim.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.