Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Frazers drive home road safety message after daughter's death

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated April 24 2024 - 4:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Peter and Judy Frazer have made it their mission to campaign for greater road safety since their daughter died in a 2012 crash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.