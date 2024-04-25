Community marches as one in keeping Anzac spirit alive

Shane Austin's father and grandfather both fought for their country.
That's why ANZAC Day means so much to him.
He escorted his father, Dan Austin, a navy veteran who was involved in the Malayan and Indonesian conflicts, and remembered his grandfather Frank Stone too.
Like many veterans, Dan didn't talk much about his experiences, but Shane said he saw him live with the consequences.
"Fifty years on, he still has trouble sleeping sometimes and has memories," Shane said.
"I honour and respect him every day, especially on days like this, and it was good to be a part of the ceremony, which was well run.
"It was also simply amazing to see the number of people from the community come out for the march."
A chilly morning turned to full sunshine for Goulburn's Anzac march on Auburn Street and hundreds of people applauded the veterans, school students, family members with medals, Royal Military College Duntroon cadets and members of the Goulburn Cadet Unit taking part.
The warm Autumn weather continued for an official ceremony at the Belmore Park honour roll where Long Tan Company's Damon Blomeley from the Royal Military College, Duntroon, spoke about two college alumni.
They included the first graduate of the college to die in battle, Penistan James Patterson, who spent four years as a cadet at Duntroon and graduated at age 20, the year the war broke out.
"He was sent to take part in the landing on the Gallipoli Peninsula and upon landing at a northern point of Anzac Cove, he led his platoon to a forward position which required reinforcement on April 25, 1915 while under heavy fire," Damon said.
"While the Australians were digging in on that crucial position, the Turkish began their counter attacks.
"The Australians began to advance on the Turkish troops in order to deny them any sort of organised counter attack and it was during this advance that he was killed."
The other person was John William Kirby who fought in the Battle of Long Tan and left a hero.
"While on patrol, his group came into contact with about 2,500 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong soldiers," Damon said.
"The ensuing battle lasted three hours in the heavy monsoonal rain and the mud and he repeatedly ran to the soldiers under siege.
"With no concern for his own wellbeing, hundreds of rounds flying over his head and artillery fire dropping so close, it raised people a metre off the ground.
"He continued to distribute the ammunition to soldiers in desperate need of it, evacuated the wounded and encouraged the men to stay strong.
"He encapsulated that day what they try to teach at the college and how to be a leader."
Damon said both men demonstrated what the Anzac spirit was about.
"On Anzac Day, we speak about the spirit of the Anzacs forged by the mateship, camaraderie and sacrifice they showed," he said.
"I believe that spirit lives on in each and every one of us who decides to take the oath and don the uniform."
Also speaking at the ceremony were emcee Alex Oliver, Goulburn RSL Sub Branch president, Gordon Wade, sub branch chaplain, Canon Peter Bertram, and Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor, Peter Walker.
