Emotion and memories flow for Holly at Anzac Day dawn service

Holly Doggett spoke from the heart when she delivered Goulburn's Anzac Day dawn service address on Thursday.
The Goulburn High School captain had wanted to perform the task since young and, as her grandmother, Lorraine McIntyre recalled, Holly had marched on Anzac Day since kindergarten.
"It has always meant a lot," Mrs McIntyre told The Post.
More than 1000 people gathered at Belmore Park's honour roll amid chilly conditions for the commemoration. Goulburn RSL Sub Branch president, Gordon Wade, presided over the service while member, Alex Oliver was emcee.
The sounds from Goulburn Soldiers Pipes and Drums filled the morning air, while RAAF cadets from Squadron 325 stood solemnly.
Holly reminded people of April 25, 2015 when allied forces landed at Gallipoli in a quest to defeat the Ottoman Empire. More than 8000 Anzac soldiers died but the battles fought forged a "military reputation."
"Anzac day is a special and an important day for me personally as two of my family members served in World War One and became Anzacs. (They were) my great, great grandfather, Private William Lester Harragon, and my great great uncle Corporal Alfred Smith.
"Unfortunately Corporal Alfred Smith never made it home as he passed away on March 12, 1918 at age 24 due to wounds received in action.
"I'm standing before you today wearing the medals of Corporal Alfred Smith."
Holly said Private Harragon and Corporal Smith shared the Anzac values that had shaped Australia and New Zealand. These were courage, endurance, ingenuity and mateship.
"Courage teaches us when life gets scary or you are faced with a fear, not to give up and use it as fuel to fight for what you believe in," she told the crowd.
"...Mateship teaches us to always support each other, always lend a helping hand and show compassion for those in need, even if you aren't known to each other."
Holly said endurance taught everyone that despite challenges in life, there was "always a reward for effort."
"The values that our diggers modelled at ANZAC Cove have withstood the test of time," she said.
"The Anzac spirit is more than just a legend, it's a part of all Australians and New Zealanders today, it's part of our history, and our culture, it embodies what we stand for and value."
Tears rolled from her eyes after delivering the address.
Mr Wade reminded everyone the day was a chance to honour those who'd died or were injured in battle and to share the sorrow of their families.
"We remember with sympathy those who suffered as prisoners of war and those who had their lives shortened or handicapped by war," he said.
"We remember those who served in all wars since...We remember them as well as we do the Anzacs and give them thanks for their service, as well as those who remained at home. We will never forget."
Goulburn RSL Sub Branch chaplain, Canon Peter Bertram, delivered a prayer and a reminder.
"If we don't remember our heroes, we will produce no heroes. If we don't remember their sacrifices, they will have been made in vain," he said.
"Our greatest strengths as a people are our memories of the past and our common hopes for the future. Without the remembrance of these wonderful heroes of ours, our children will not have a fighting spirit to carry on."
The haunting sound of the Last Post emanated over the park as another Anzac Day dawned.
