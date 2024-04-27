Neighbour helps save house after fire ignites in rear section

A neighbour's quick action has helped save a Goulburn house from more extensive fire damage.
A Goulburn NSW Fire and Rescue unit and two RFS crews were called to the blaze at a Taralga Road home, near Short Street, at about 4.45pm on Saturday, April 27.
A neighbour noticed flames shooting from the rear of the timber-clad house and tackled them with a garden hose, NSW Fire and Rescue's Inspector Dean Campbell said.
"They did pretty well and it likely saved the house," he said.
The house's male occupant was home at the time but was not injured. Inspector Campbell said the man's wife arrived home and alerted him to the blaze. However a smoke alarm was installed in the house.
An electrical fault sparked the outbreak which spread up the inside wall of a rear dining room, into the roof and to a back veranda.
Firefighters had to remove roof sheets to access the blaze. They also removed the dining room's inside ceiling panels to ensure there were no further hot spots. Firefighters wore special breathing apparatus.
"The cladding burnt away and it had potential to take hold," Inspector Campbell said.
The house's rear section sustained interior and exterior damage.
Some 20 firefighters were on scene within minutes of the report. The left shortly after 6pm when the area was declared safe.
Police also attended as a precaution.
