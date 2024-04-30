Truck driver got angry about 'pride and joy' motorbike so threatened his ex

A routine phone call to discuss parenting arrangements degenerated into a Thurgoona man intimidating his ex-partner by saying "I want to leave a skid mark on your head".
The woman immediately feared for her safety, so she grabbed another phone to record her conversation with Chris Mealing.
Albury Local Court was told on Monday, April 29, that Mealing, a 33-year-old interstate truck driver, began arguing with his former partner of six years when the topic turned to financial matters.
Their relationship had ended in April, 2023.
Police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that in particular, Mealing's motorcycle and an altercation he'd had with his ex's brother made him angry.
That was when Mealing, who pleaded guilty to intimidation, made the "skid mark" comment.
The victim, police said, was taken aback by what he said, grabbing the phone to begin recorded.
She then asked Mealing what he meant by the remark.
"Exactly what I said," he replied.
"If you ever touch my pride and joy you will know.
"I wish you would just cark it (die)."
The conversation on February 27 about 11.30am continued for a short while, then the woman ended the call and, just after 1.30pm, reported the incident to Albury police.
About 3pm they phoned Mealing, who was arrested and interviewed after he went to the station on March 1 about 12.50pm.
Mealing admitted making the "skid mark" comment, but he denied it was to intimidate her but rather was his attempt at a "joke".
Ms McLaughlin told Mealing, who was supported in court by his new partner, that it was a serious example of an intimidation.
"You do not have a history of like offending, it does seem out of character for you," she said.
Mealing was convicted and fined $1500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.