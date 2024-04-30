'Good karma' pub serves up generous donations to Legacy and groups

Goulburn Legacy coffers have been boosted by more than $3500 thanks to a major fundraising effort by a Tarago pub.
Licensees of the The Loaded Dog, Tim and Alannah Long decided to devote April, including Anzac Day, to raising money for the charitable organisation. The push collected $3607 across four initiatives, including two-up.
"Legacy looks after the families of those who pay the ultimate price in war," Tim said.
"...We're happy to support any community group but Legacy has been part of the Tarago community for a long time and we want that work to continue. We have a lot of people who served in war as well as active servicemen and women. Their families should never be forgotten."
It all started when Goulburn Legacy member and Tarago district man, Rob Willson asked Tim for a solution. Monthly donations to the Legacy tin hat on the bar had only collected a small amount.
"I explained that everyone pays by card these days. It is having a big impact on community groups' fundraising," Tim said.
Part of the answer lay in the aptly named Karma-que. It's like a barbecue but with a dash of 'good karma.'
Each Friday night, 'The Dog' holds raffles with donated prizes and a barbecue where people can pay as much as they like for a sausage sandwich. Heritage Country Meats donates meat trays and the pub, local businesses and the pub chip in with other prizes.
Funds go to the charity of choice on the night. The Tarago Men's Shed, and CWA are just some of the groups that have benefited. Last year, Karma-que raised $18,000 for the community.
"The Legacy tin hat collected $282 in a year but the Karma-que raised $400 in one day. It makes a huge difference," Tim said.
The Friday night raffles for the organisation raised $1525 and Anzac Day karma-que and Two-Up - $800. Also on Anzac Day, silent auctions for the first three spin fetched $1000. This included $600 from Financial First Partners, $200 from Kate Murphy Property and $200 by Bernie Maas from Goulburn Produce and Rural Supplies.
It gave a grand total of $3607.80, the most raised for any charity at the pub so far. The initiative will run again in April, 2025.
Goulburn Legacy president, Greg Seaman, said the organisation was deeply grateful to the Longs.
"All funds raised will go towards supporting the needs of 96 widows in Goulburn and district," he said.
The charity is still tallying Anzac Day two-up proceeds from other venues, including the Goulburn Soldiers Club, The Hibernian, Crookwell Ex-Servicemen's Club, Federal Hotel, Bigga and the Taralga Hotel.
Meantime, the Longs said they had a vision when they took over The Loaded Log licence in 2020.
"Our goal is to strengthen Tarago and support community groups. The pub has to be the heart of the town because we're a bit isolated between two places (Goulburn and Braidwood)," Tim said.
As such, pictures on the hotel's interior walls have been replaced. Now, works by Goulburn and District Art Society members adorn the pub, sprucing it up and giving artists a selling avenue. Previously, their paintings were displayed at the former Roses Cafe in Goulburn but this didn't continue in the new location.
"We'd like to increase their profile in the district," Tim said.
"They do amazing courses and workshops, their work makes the pub look more vibrant and it helps them get creative people into the Society. We want groups to thrive because they're the heart of our community."
