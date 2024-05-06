Fashion and flair come out to play in Lilac Festival lead-up

Lilac City Festival organisers are staging a fashion treat ahead of Mother's Day.
The committee is holding a fashion parade on Saturday, May 11 in conjunction with Goulburn business, Rumours + Runways Boutique.
President Carol James said it was a good opportunity to showcase a local business which would have "affordable and easy to wear fashion" for sale on the day.
"It's the day before Mother's Day so we hope to get a few mums and daughters along," she said.
The event runs from 2pm to 5pm in the Goulburn Civic Centre's Keith Cole foyer. Mocktails and cheese platters will be served. Entry is $5.
The inaugural event is one of several to raise awareness of the October 5 to 7 festival.
Ms James said the committee is keen to enlist Lilac City 'sovereign' candidates. The competition is open to men and women aged over 18 for the first time in history. The candidates who raises the most money for charity wins a trip for two to the Gold Coast.
The successful person is effectively the Festival's ambassador for a year.
Promotion is ramping up for the event, which this year carried the theme, 'Timeless Elegance.'
It features markets, displays, children's rides and activities, the street parade on the Sunday, a pet parade and community showcase on Monday, October 7.
The latter is an opportunity for local business, sporting and organisations to advertise themselves. It coincides with a community breakfast.
The committee is scouting for further ideas. Ms James said anyone was welcome to attend a community meeting at the Lilac Festival office, lower ground floor, Goulburn Soldiers Club, at 5.30pm Thursday, May 9.
"We welcome anyone who wants to be involved," she said.
