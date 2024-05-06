Browning advocates for Palestinians and more women in the church

The Palestinian flag on George Browning's lapel is an outward reminder of his work since retiring as Anglican bishop of Canberra/Goulburn.
The Right Reverend Browning served as bishop from 1993 to 2008 but returned to Goulburn in late April for Saint Saviour's 140th anniversary celebrations of its dedication.
He reflected on his time at the cathedral and his work since. He and wife, Margaret live at Batemans Bay but for the retired bishop, life is as busy as ever.
He speaks at rallies about the Palestinian/Israel conflict and writes for a John Menadue's public policy blog, Pearls and Irritations.
"I've been a supporter of Palestinians in Australia for more than 12 years. It's a very large group and I've been to Palestine many times," The Right Reverend Browning said.
"...Hamas did a terrible thing (with the October 7 attacks on Israel) but overall, Palestine gets a terrible time. They are being pushed out the homeland in which they've lived for generations."
He recently spoke at and led a community discussion on the conflict at the "packed out" Malua Bay community centre.
After leaving his role in 2008, Bishop Browning worked in the diocese of Salisbury in the UK. When the bishop there had a stroke, The Reverend Browning took on part of his work.
He has also been involved in the environment movement and wrote his PhD on environmental responsibility.
These days he takes a service most weeks.
The Right Reverend Browning said it was good to be back at Saint Saviour's, albeit briefly. He presided over the Eucharist at the April 28 service marking 140 years since the Cathedral's dedication.
The retired bishop continues to advocate for more women in the priesthood. His predecessor, Bishop Owen Dowling had ordained women at Saint Saviour's in 1992 but the Right Reverend Browning continued the practice.
"It was clearly a very controversial issue. It seems strange now. A role in the church should be given to the person who has the gift for it and should not be based on gender," he said.
"In some places women are not allowed to have a position over men and the (Diocese of) Sydney is one of those."
He lamented that the number of women in the Canberra/Goulburn diocese had declined and said it went "against the run of history."
In 2005 he urged the church hierarchy to appoint a female as his successor. However Stuart Robinson was appointed to the role.
During Bishop Browning's time, significant restoration was undertaken at Saint Saviour's. He recalled that when he arrived, blocks of sandstone had fallen out of the sanctuary and were lying on the ground. The western entry was "gloomy, dark and tatty and some clerestory windows were blacked out."
Some of his changes, including the altar's relocation to the central position, sparked controversy.
"There was a massive rebellion mostly by people who didn't come to church who thought the building's structure was being changed," The Right Reverend Browning said.
"It was necessary to do that but there was strong opposition that was quite unpleasant. Now I can't imagine people would think it should be any other way."
He believed that while Canberra would grow in future, Saint Saviour's would always remain the diocesan cathedral.
"I'm pleased to be back. I was installed as bishop at Saint Saviour's and it remains a very significant place for me and my family," The Right Reverend Browning said.
