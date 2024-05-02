Dean announcement 'imminent' as Cathedral marks 140th anniversary

A new Dean of Saint Saviour's Cathedral is expected to be announced in May.
Bishop of Canberra/Goulburn, Dr Mark Short told The Post that the diocese had considered candidates from overseas and throughout Australia in the search.
"It is very encouraging," he said.
Dr Short declined comment on whether Saint Saviour's could have its first female Dean. Canon Anne Wentzel has been acting in the role since Dean Phillip Saunders retired in January, 2023.
The diocesan chapter must endorse the recommended candidate.
He was speaking on Sunday, April 28 as the Cathedral marked 140 years since its dedication. Bells pealed, the choir was in full voice and clergy and visitors attended from throughout the diocese. Mayor Peter Walker, Hume MP Angus Taylor, conservation architect Michael Cox and descendants of architect, Edmund Blacket, were among the guests.
The Blacket designed structure was the brainchild of the first bishop, Mesac Thomas, widely lauded as a visionary.
Dr Short said the anniversary was a great milestone and Saint Saviour's had a bright future.
"It's the heart of the beautiful city of Goulburn," he said.
"I think we're at a point in our culture where people are searching for community and meaning. With those needs and opportunities Saint Saviour's has a great future. We're here today to celebrate its past and what it means to carry that legacy forward."
Dr Short said he hoped the "spirit of innovation" displayed during Covid, continued to grow. Ministry grew during this time and services were watched online nationally and internationally. He believed the Cathedral and church need to create more opportunities for community involvement.
Former Bishop, George Browning, presided at the Eucharist during Sunday's service. He held the role from 1993 to 2008 and was instrumental in women's ordination to the church.
He reflected fondly on the Cathedral where he was installed as Bishop. But for its existence, Goulburn wouldn't have been declared a city.
"The cathedral is and always will be the centre of the diocese...It is a very significant place," Dr Browning said.
"It is a beautiful building and hopefully it will be here for hundreds more years."
But he believed Saint Saviour's role could extend beyond worship to becoming the "centre of art, culture and other activities," as cathedrals were in medieval times.
"In New York, the pews were pulled out of a cathedral and the place was set up for a banquet," Dr Browning said.
"Christianity should be immersed in the community for people's transformation. They should make a difference to the way we live so I'm hoping in the future that Saint Saviour's will be used more broadly for opera, drama, concerts and the like."
Canon Wentzel painted a picture for the congregation of April 20, 1884 when Mesac Thomas dedicated the cathedral. Carriages rattled and slid back and forth over the wet and muddy road between Bishopthorpe and the Cathedral as they transported a host of visiting bishops and ladies.
A procession of clergy and dignitaries, dressed in their finery, entered the Cathedral where 1300 people gathered. A choir of 70 men, directed by cathedral organist, Mr FW Farmer, led the singing and Bishop Barry gave the address. Afterwards, a "lavish luncheon" was held for bishops and invited guests at the Mechanics Institute.
"The cathedral was certainly an ornament to the city, as Bishop Thomas said it would be," The Reverend Wentzel said.
"...Goulburn possessed an architectural jewel and a cathedral of which the diocese and city could be exceedingly proud, while among other Church of England cathedrals either planned, under construction or completed in Australia, Saint Saviour's was and would remain outstanding for its purity of style and beauty."
