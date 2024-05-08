Riders excel in team sorting event, raise money for good cause

Crookwell Show Society hosted a Southern NSW team sorting event on the weekend of May 4 and 5.
Competitors from all around the region participated in the popular event.
While conditions were damp on Saturday, on Sunday morning a show of hands was conducted and the majority of the 120 riders decided to cancel Sunday's competition due to the overnight rain. This was a disappointment as Sunday was our Beyond Blue day. Riders were going to ride in blue to raise funds for Beyond Blue and mental health awareness.
The raffle held over the Friday and Saturday raised $500 for Beyond Blue. Raffle prizes were donated by Chris Weekes Motorcycles, Bungendore Country Butchery, Bungendore Cellars, JD's Rural, Connen Hill Lucerne, Ultimate Horse Shop, Clinton Street Vet Clinic, Australian Wool Network, Lindner Socks, and Crowne Theatre Café.
Thank you to the many supporters including Neville Mitchell, Old Bolong Pastoral, manager David Woods, and the Culley family, Wheeo for supplying the cattle, Doug Charnock for the cattle cartage, James Evans for the PA system, Crookwell AP&H Society for the use of the grounds (especially to Louise Gibbs for her assistance over the weekend) and Peter Kilmister for donating the wood.
A special mention to Tash and Justin of the Rollback Trucker Van, that provided hot tasty meals and coffees for the competitors over the weekend. Tash and Justin's effort to bring their van for the weekend was greatly appreciated.
Open winners and place getters:
1st - Jayden Jeffree and Hayley Jeffree, Goulburn;
2nd - Bec Laurie, Braidwood and Emma Derwent, Taralga;
3rd - Rhonda Payne, Yass and Tori Harris, Bywong;
4th - James Scanes, Yass and Liam Harris, Bywong;
5th - Liam Harris, Bwong and Geoff Jones, Yass.
Most sorted cattle for Saturday was a tie between Geoff Jones and Tori Harris. After a count-back the Merryvale Angus Award for most sorted went to Tori Harris, Bywong.
Junior winners and place getters:
1st - Mardi Andrews, Windellama and Izzy McCormack, Crookwell;
2nd - Mardi Andrews, Windellama and Katie Blyth, Braidwood;
3rd - Sydney Woods, Crookwell and Izzy McCormack, Crookwell;
4th - Sydney Woods, Crookwell and Harry Wilson, Yass.
Most sorted cattle for the juniors on Saturday was again another tie between Mardi Andrews, Izzy McCormack and Sydney Woods. After a count back the award donated by Marilyn Mooney went to Marid Andrews.
